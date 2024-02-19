Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conclude the online application process for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) 2024 recruitment on February 19. Candidates can submit their applications through their respective RRBs' official websites. There are a total of 5696 vacancies. Read on to know full details on RRB ALP Recruitment 2024.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 Details

Post Details: RRB ALP 2024 aims to fill 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various RRBs.

RRB ALP 2024 aims to fill 5,696 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies across various RRBs. Age Limit: Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years as of July 1, 2024, with age relaxation for reserved categories.

Applicants should be between 18 and 30 years as of July 1, 2024, with age relaxation for reserved categories. Application Fee: ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, and EBC candidates; ₹500 for others.

₹250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, and EBC candidates; ₹500 for others. Recruitment Stages: The process involves five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

The process involves five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME). Document Submission: Alongside the application, candidates must submit a passport photo, scanned signature, and relevant certificates in prescribed formats.

Alongside the application, candidates must submit a passport photo, scanned signature, and relevant certificates in prescribed formats. Photograph Requirement: Candidates are advised to keep at least 12 copies of their passport photos for subsequent stages.

Steps to Fill Out the RRB ALP Online Application Form 2024:

For the convenience of candidates, we have provided the step-by-step process that will help the candidates fill up their RRB ALP Application Form 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at https://indianrailways.gov.in or use the direct link provided in this article.

Step 2: On the homepage, a list of RRB regions will appear on your screen. Click on the region you want to apply for.

Step 3: On the homepage of the regional-wise website, click on "Click here for submission of online Application for CEN No. 01/2024 ALP."

Step 4: To register, select ‘Create an Account’ and input essential details such as your name, parent’s name, valid mobile number, and email ID.

Step 5: One Time Registration (OTR) will be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile and email ID.

Step 6: Upon submitting the details, an OTP will be sent to you; please proceed to verify it.

Step 7: After validating the OTP, access the generated email for login credentials.

Step 8: Log in using the provided credentials and fill in the required details in the application form.

Step 9: Make the necessary payment for the application fee as specified by the board.

Step 10: Download a copy of the RRB ALP application and retain a hard copy for future reference.

Applicants are encouraged to refer to the official notification for detailed information on eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, exam patterns, and syllabus. The official websites of respective RRBs provide the online application portal for interested candidates.

