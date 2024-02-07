Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:53 IST
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Apply now for 5696 vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilot in Indian Railways
Railway Recruitment Board has announced vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) across 21 zones of the Indian Railways, totaling 5696 positions. Apply now.
- Education
- 3 min read
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), a division of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has announced vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) across 21 zones of the Indian Railways, totaling 5696 positions. The online application process is set to commence on January 20, with the deadline for submission being February 19. Candidates' selection will be based on various stages, including CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, DV, and Medical Exam.
Pay Scale: Rs. 19900- 63200/- (Level-2)
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024
RRB Region | RRB Vacancy
- Ahmedabad | 238
- Ajmer | 228
- Allahabad | 473
- Bangalore | 219 + 65
- Bhopal | 280
- Bhubaneshwar | 124 + 1192
- Bilaspur | 66
- Chandigarh | 148
- Chennai | 43
- Gorakhpur | 62
- Guwahati | 39
- Jammu | 254 + 91
- Kolkata | 161 + 56
- Malda | 547
- Mumbai | 38
- Muzaffarpur | 38
- Patna | 652
- Ranchi | 153
- Secunderabad | 758
- Siliguri | 67
- Trivandrum | 70
- Total | 5696
RRB ALP Eligibility Criteria 2024
RRB ALP Educational Qualification 2024
Candidates must have passed the 10th class and possess an ITI from a recognized institute of NCVT/SCVT in various trades. Alternatively, candidates with a 10th pass and a three-year Diploma in relevant engineering disciplines are also eligible.
Click here for RRB ALP Recruitment Notification.
RRB ALP Age Limit 2024
The minimum age for application is 18 years, and the maximum is 30 years.
RRB ALP Selection Process
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in:
- First Stage CBT
- Second Stage CBT
- Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
- Document Verification
- Medical Exam
RRB ALP CBT 1 2024 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
- Number of Questions: 75 questions on Maths, Mental Ability, General Science, and General Awareness.
- Marks: 1 mark per question, with a deduction of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer.
- Qualifying Marks: UR and EWS - 40%, OBC NCL - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25%
- Time: 1 hour
RRB ALP Application Fee:
- Female/EBC/SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/Transgender/Minorities: Rs. 250/-
- Other: Rs. 500/-
How to Submit RRB ALP Application Form 2024: Check the Steps Below
- Visit the official website of RRB: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for the desired zone.
- Search for notification: Look for the "Recruitment" section, click on the "RRB ALP Recruitment 2024" link, and read the notification.
- Register/Login: Create an account or log in using existing credentials on the official RRB online application portal.
- Fill in the application form: Enter personal information, educational qualifications, contact details, etc., following the notification instructions.
- Upload documents: Upload scanned copies of required documents in the specified format and size.
- Pay the application fee: Pay the fee through online payment methods.
- Review and submit: Review the application for errors and submit it.
Candidates must maintain an active registered mobile number and email ID throughout the recruitment process.
