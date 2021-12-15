RRB Group D Recruitment: Railways To Open Application Modification Window Today

Railway RRB exam update: Railway Recruitment Board has recently announced that the RRB Group D Exam 2021 will be held in multiple phases, tentatively from February 23, 2022. As per the schedule released, the correction link along with link for checking of application status will be activated on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The modification link will be activated for all the students who applied but their applications were rejected. Those candidates will be able to access RRB Group D correction link on the official regional websites – rrbcdg.gov.in, etc.

RRB Group D Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted for Level 1 posts and a correction link will be available to those candidates, whose applications have been rejected on grounds of invalid photograph and/or signature. Therefore all the registered candidates are advised to check their application status before going to the modification window. The steps to utilise correction facility has been mentioned below.

RRB Group D Recruitment: Important Dates

Board has announced to conduct the examination tentatively from February 23, 2021

Admit cards to be out by February 19, 2021

Modification link will e activated on December 15, 2021

Last date to apply for modification is December 26, 2021

RRB Group D application status: How to utilise Correction Facility

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Railway Recruitment Board – rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the notification that reads, "RRC-CEN-01/2019 (Level 1 posts) - Modification link for Uploading of Photograph and/or Signature and Checking of Application Status."

After being redirected to another window, enter the application number and date of birth to login

Post logging in, the application status will be available. Candidates should check the same and proceed to access the RRB Group D Modification Link 2021 in case it is rejected

Upload new photograph and/or signature as per the guidelines and submit the same. Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

“Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRB said.

Official notification highlights