SSC CGL 2023 Notification Releasing Today, Check Important Details Here

SSC CGL 2023 Notification: Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 notification today, April 1. The SSC CGL 2023 notification will be released for the recruitment of candidates for various posts. The exam will be conducted in July 2023. As per the exam schedule released by SSC, the CGLE 2023 will be held from July 14 to 27.

SSC CGL 2023 Notification

With the release of notification, SSC CGL 2023 registrations will also begin today. Candidates can start applying for SSC CGL 2023 once the application form link is activated on ssc.nic.in. The registration window will be open for one month. Therefore candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted or considered by the commission. The test will be conducted in a computer-based mode in March 2022.

SSC CGL 2023: Check important dates here

SSC CGL notification release date is April 1, 2023

The registration will begin on April 1, 2023

The deadline to apply is May 1, 20 23

SSC CGL 2023 exam is to be conducted from July 14 to 27

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria

The minimum required qualification to apply is graduation. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The SSC CGL exam is conducted to fill up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations. In the document verification round, candidates will have to be present with the relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ degree of graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.