SSC CGL Exam 2023 In July, CHSL Tier 2 Exam On June 26; Check Exam Calendar Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the annual calendar for 2023-24 years. The SSC exam calendar has the dates of exams conducted by the Commission. The calendar can be downloaded from the official website- ssc.nic.in.

According to the annual exam schedule, SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2023 will be conducted from the 14th to the 27th of July The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022 tier 2 exams will be held on the 26th of June. The Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2022 exams will be held from May 2 to 19 and June 13 to 20.

The SSC CPO exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be held on May 2. The SSC Selection Post Phase 11 exam 2023 and selection posts/ Ladakh will be held from June 27 to 30. Click here to download SSC calendar 2023.

