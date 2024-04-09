×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 09:34 IST

SSC CHSL Notification 2024 Out For 3712 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee, Link

SSC CHSL 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2024, marking the commencement of the application process. Interested candidates can access the SSC CHSL Tier 1 notification and submit their applications through the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. This year, the examination aims to fill approximately 3,712 vacancies across various positions.

Application Deadline and Important Dates: The application window is open from April 8 to May 7, with the deadline set at 11 pm. Candidates must ensure timely fee payment, which can be done until May 8, 11 pm. The correction window for any errors in the application form will be available from May 10 to 11, 11 pm.

SSC CHSL Exam Dates 2024

Tier 1 examination is scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 12, 2024. The dates for the Tier 2 examination will be announced later.

Vacancy Details: It's important to note that the number of vacancies mentioned in the notification is tentative, and the exact count will be finalized later. Candidates can expect updated vacancies along with post-wise and category-wise details on the SSC website.

SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the SSC CHSL 2024 examination, candidates must fulfill certain criteria. As of August 1, 2024, applicants should be between 18 to 27 years old, with relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.The crucial date for age reckoning is fixed as 01-08-2024 in accordance with the provisions of DoP&T OM No. 140l7 /70/87-Estt.(RR) dated 14-07-1988. Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years i.e. Candidates born not before 02-08-1997 and not later than 01-08-2006 are eligible to apply.

In terms of educational qualifications, candidates aspiring for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ in specific ministries need to have passed Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized board or equivalent. For other DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’ positions and all Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts, a Class 12 pass from a recognized board or university is required.

Additionally, candidates who have appeared in their Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply if they possess the essential qualifications on or before the cut-off date of August 1, 2024.

SSC CHSL 2024 Application Fee

Candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹100. However, women candidates and individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the SSC CHSL Notification 2024 and ensure compliance with all eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

