The Government of Telangana will begin the application process today for the recruitment of School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers for Primary and Upper Primary/Secondary levels in Government and Local Body schools across the state through DSC-2024. There are a total of 11,062 vacancies. The last date to apply is April 2.

TS DSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

A total of 11,062 teaching positions are available, including:

School Assistants

Secondary Grade Teachers

Language Pandits

Physical Education Teachers

Special Education Teachers

Application Dates:

Online applications are invited from March 4, 2024, to April 2, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

Must hold a relevant degree or diploma in education from a recognized institution.

Detailed qualification requirements for each post are provided in the Information Bulletin.

Age Limit:

Applicants should be between 18 to 46 years of age as of July 1, 2023. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable for certain categories as per government norms.

Selection Process:

The selection process includes a Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) conducted online. Details of the examination centers and schedule will be provided later.

Exam Pattern:

The CBRT will consist of multiple-choice questions covering relevant subjects.

Subject-wise syllabus and exam pattern details are available in the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee:

Candidates need to pay an application processing and written test fee of Rs. 1000/- per post. Payment can be made online using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net-banking.

How to Apply for TS DSC recruitment

Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the prescribed application available on the official website (schooledu.telangana.gov.in).

Click on Teachers Recruitment Tab

Now register yourself

Log in using your application ID and password

Fill out the form

Pay the fees and submit it.

Important Information:

Applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, reservation rules, and exam pattern provided in the Information Bulletin.

Candidates who previously applied need not reapply as their applications will be automatically carried forward to the fresh notification.

This recruitment drive aims to fill the teaching vacancies in Government and Local Body schools across Telangana, providing aspiring educators with an opportunity to contribute to the state's educational system.