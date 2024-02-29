Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Telangana Teachers Recruitment 2024: TS DSC notifies fresh 11062 vacancies, apply from March 3

TS DSC Teachers Recruitment 2024: Fresh applications for these revised vacancies will be accepted from March 3 to April 2, 2024. Full details here.

Nandini Verma
TS DSC Teachers Recruitment 2024
TS DSC Teachers Recruitment 2024 | Image:PTI/File/Representative
The Commissioner of School Education, Telangana, has made significant changes to the recruitment process for school teachers and non-teaching staff. Following the cancellation of the previous notification for 5,089 vacancies released on September 6, 2023 (DSC-2023 Notification No. 20/RC-1/DSC/TRT/2023), a new notification has been issued. This new notification encompasses 4,957 vacancies for teachers across various categories, including 796 positions for Special Education Teachers in the Primary level and 220 vacancies for Special Education Teachers in the Upper Primary/Secondary level in Government and Local Body Schools. Consequently, the total number of vacancies to be filled through the TS DSC recruitment 2024 now stands at 11,062.

Candidates who had previously applied for the 5,089 vacancies have been notified by the commissioner's office that their applications will automatically be carried forward, eliminating the need for them to reapply.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application to begin on March 3

Fresh applications for these revised vacancies will be accepted from March 3 to April 2, 2024, on the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The notification emphasizes that applicants must carefully review the Information Bulletin to ensure their eligibility before submitting their applications. The Information Bulletin will be available for download free of cost from the website starting from March 4, 2024.

As per the notice, the application fee is ₹1,000 per post. Candidates submitting multiple applications will be required to pay ₹1,000 separately for each post applied.

Eligibility criteria state that candidates must be aged between 18 and 46 years as of July 1, 2023. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category candidates as per government regulations.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

