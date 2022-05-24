UPSC ESE Main Exam 2022: Time Table Released At Upsc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

UPSC ESE Main exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released time table for the Engineering Services Main exam or UPSC ESE Main 2022. The time table has been uploaded on the official website of commission at upsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Schedule highlights that the examination will be conducted on June 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts namely morning and afternoon.

How to check schedule

Go to the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in

Go to the ‘What’s New’ section given on the right-hand side

Click on the Timetable link given for the Engineering Service Main Exam 2022A new window will appear, again showing the exam name and corresponding timetable link

On clicking the link above, UPSC ESE 2022 main exam timetable will appear on the screen

UPSC ESE Main 2022: Check Time Table Highlights Here

June 26, 2022 (Morning shift): Civil Engineering paper 1, Mechanical Engineering paper 1, Electrical Engineering paper 1, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 1. The exam will begin at 9am and and will continue till 12 noon.

June 26, 2022 (Afternoon shift): Civil Engineering paper 2, Mechanical Engineering paper 2, Electrical Engineering paper 2, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 2. The exam will begin at 2 pm and and will continue till 5 pm.

UPSC Releases Important Notice Related To OMR Sheets

Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for aspirants who have got themselves registered to take the UPSC prelims exam that will be conducted on June 5, 2022. The notice has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and has important points for filling the OMR sheet during the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. The title of the notice reads, "Common Mistakes Done while Filling OMR sheet/Scannable Attendance Sheet."

The notice has the visuals of an OMR sheet attached to simplify the steps of filling the same. Candidates must know that the OMR sheet has to be mandatorily filled by all and the details must be cross-checked. In the notice, candidates can look for the correct way of filling the circles in OMR. To know more, click on this link.