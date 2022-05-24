UPSC ESE Main Exam 2022: Time Table Released At Upsc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC ESE Main exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released time table for the Engineering Services Main exam or UPSC ESE Main 2022. The time table has been uploaded on the official website of commission at upsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Schedule highlights that the examination will be conducted on June 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts namely morning and afternoon.
Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for aspirants who have got themselves registered to take the UPSC prelims exam that will be conducted on June 5, 2022. The notice has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and has important points for filling the OMR sheet during the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. The title of the notice reads, "Common Mistakes Done while Filling OMR sheet/Scannable Attendance Sheet."
The notice has the visuals of an OMR sheet attached to simplify the steps of filling the same. Candidates must know that the OMR sheet has to be mandatorily filled by all and the details must be cross-checked. In the notice, candidates can look for the correct way of filling the circles in OMR. To know more, click on this link.