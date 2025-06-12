JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Ends Today on josaa.nic.in, Apply Now

JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025: The JoSAA Counselling 2025 choice filling and locking process will close today, 12 June, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates who haven’t registered or filled in their choices must complete the process before the deadline. Applicants can register and select their preferred institutes and courses on the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Only candidates who have qualified in the JEE Advanced 2025 exam are eligible to register for JoSAA counselling.

As per the official schedule, JoSAA will conduct data reconciliation, verification, and validation on June 13, 2025. The Round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on June 14, 2025. Candidates must complete their registration, select their preferred institutes and courses, and lock their choices before the deadline.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main or JEE Advanced details to complete the registration.

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Select and arrange your preferred institutes and courses in order of priority.

Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

About JoSAA Counselling 2025:

JoSAA Counselling is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses offered by IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The counselling process enables students to apply for admission to a total of 127 institutions across India.