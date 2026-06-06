'Just Use Cloudflare Bro': Class 12 Ethical Hacker Sarthak To CBSE Over Cyber Attacks

New Delhi: Ethical hacker and CBSE-OSM whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to use Cloudflare after the Board has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police over a series of coordinated cyber attacks on its Post-Result Services Portal.

Taking to X to share that it had filed a police complaint, CBSE tweeted, “All attacks were successfully mitigated through 24×7 monitoring, with no data breach or compromise of systems.”

CBSE lodges complaint with police over cyber attacks

Reacting to the tweet, Class 12 student Sarthak Sidhant replied, “Just use cloudflare bro.”

Sarthak Sidhant tells CBSE to use cloudfare

Cloudfare is a global network and security platform that acts as a secure intermediary between a website and its users. It accelerates web performance and blocks cyber threats.

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Earlier this week, Sarthak Sidhant appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports to present his concerns over CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system directly before lawmakers.

Sarthak, who a 17-year-old tech enthusiast from Ranchi, Jharkhand, came to the limelight after he uploaded the analysis of the CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM) system's tender process. His investigative blog, which alleged that procurement rules were altered to favor a specific private vendor, sparked a massive debate on examination transparency.

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His blog is titled 'How CBSE Rewrote Rules to Favor Coempt Edu Teck'.

Attacks On Re-Evaluation Portal

The portal was launched on June 2 to let Class 12 students complete submissions for verification/re-evaluation of their answer sheets after complaints from students regarding unexpectedly low marks in this year’s board examinations. Many students linked the issue to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, under which answer sheets are scanned and assessed on-screen instead of being checked physically in most cases.

The re-evaluation portal has been facing repeated cyber attacks since its launch. On Tuesday, CBSE said as many as 1.5 million cyberattack attempts were made within just two minutes.