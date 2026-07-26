Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case: Two More Accused Sent To Police Custody Till July 30

Bhiwandi: A court in Bhiwandi on Saturday sent two more individuals to police custody until July 30 in connection with the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case.

The accused, Vijendra Gupta and Indrajeet Singh, were produced before the court.

Speaking to ANI, Shailesh Gaikwad, the lawyer representing the accused, said, "In the TET-2026 paper leak case, 12 people had already been arrested. Today, two more accused -- Vijendra Gupta and Indrajeet Singh -- were produced before the court. They have been remanded to five days' police custody until 30 July. According to the investigation, they were involved in selling the leaked paper, either directly or indirectly. Their call detail records (CDRs), location data and WhatsApp chats led police to them. Vijendra Singh has one previous cheating (Section 420) case in Odisha. The court granted five days' police custody based on the evidence in the present investigation..."

The Maharashtra Police arrested the prime accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case from Patna, Bihar, and brought him to Maharashtra for further investigation, officials said.

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The main accused, identified as Bijendra Kumar Baleshwar Shah, along with his associate Indrajeet Singh alias Piku, was brought to Bhiwandi after being arrested by the Bhiwandi Police in Patna. Both accused were taken to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-2 office in Bhiwandi, where they are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the police, Bijendra Kumar had been absconding for nearly a month before his arrest. With these latest arrests, the total number of accused apprehended in connection with the TET paper leak case has risen to 14. Police added that the investigation is now focused on unearthing the entire paper leak network and identifying the roles of other individuals involved in the racket.

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The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled for June 28 across the state, after an alleged question paper leak surfaced during a police investigation in Bhiwandi. According to the Council, the examination was scheduled to be held across 1,028 centres in Maharashtra.