Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Suspected; Education Department Verifying Recovered Question Paper, Exam Postponed

New Delhi: A major controversy has erupted ahead of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) after reports surfaced of a suspected question paper leak from Thane district, prompting the Education Department to launch an urgent verification process.

The TET examination, which was scheduled to begin tomorrow, has reportedly been postponed as authorities investigate whether the recovered paper is genuine.

According to preliminary information, officials recovered question papers from certain individuals in Thane, raising fears of another examination paper leak in Maharashtra.

The Education Department is currently examining whether the seized document is the actual TET question paper meant for the upcoming examination or merely a mock test paper.

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Sources said that if the recovered paper is found to match the original examination paper, the Education Department is likely to cancel the examination and direct the police to register a criminal case against those involved in the alleged leak.

The reported leak has once again raised concerns over the integrity of competitive examinations in Maharashtra, with questions being raised over the security of confidential examination material.

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While several media reports have claimed that the TET examination has been postponed following the suspected leak, authorities have yet to issue a detailed official statement confirming the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of now, neither the Maharashtra Education Department nor the police have released an official statement confirming whether the recovered document is authentic or identifying those allegedly involved.

The verification process is underway, and further action is expected once the investigation establishes the authenticity of the seized question paper.