MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Starts Soon At mcc.nic.in, Here's How to Register

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will carry out the online counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions through its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 will soon be able to check the detailed counselling schedule and submit their applications online at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling process will be conducted online up to the stage of seat allotment. After that, shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted medical colleges to confirm their admission.

If a candidate is not satisfied with the seat allotted in the NEET UG Counselling 2025, they will have the option to upgrade in the next round. Based on their preferences and availability, the MCC may offer a seat in a better course or institute during the following counselling round.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UG Medical’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the registration link for NEET UG counselling.

Step 4: Fill in your personal, academic, and exam details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the instructions.

Step 6: Pay the registration and security fee online.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use.

About MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025:

The complete schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025 will be released soon. This year, the counselling process will include four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round.