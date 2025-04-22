Meet Shakti Dubey, the UPSC Topper Who Secured AIR 1

UPSC CSE Results 2024 Out: The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with Shakti Dubey emerging as the all-India rank 1 (AIR 1) topper. The results, which were released on April 22, saw a total of 1,009 candidates recommended for prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group 'A' and 'B').

According to reports, she began her preparation for the UPSC exams in 2018, after completing her post-graduation in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

UPSC Examination 2024:

The examination process included a written test conducted in September 2024, followed by personality tests held between January and April 2025. Of the selected candidates, 241 have been provisionally recommended, pending further verification of their credentials.