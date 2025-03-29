UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 to be Out Soon at upsc.gov.in, Here's How to Download

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 Admit Card to be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

CDS 1 2025 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the CDS 1 2025 admit card soon. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with their required credentials on the official website sc.gov.in.

The CDS admit card contains essential details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, scanned photograph, signature, and exam centre information.

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and select the ‘UPSC CDS 1 2025 Admit Card’ option.

Step 3: Click on ‘E-Admit Cards for Various Examinations’.

Step 4: Click on the link for CDS 1 Admit Card 2025.

Step 5: Carefully check the guidelines before proceeding.

Step 6: Select Registration Number or Roll Number.

Step 7: Provide your Registration Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth, and verification code.

Step 8: Save the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Note: Students should be note that the Combined Defence Services (CDS) admit card will not be sent by post. Instead, it can be downloaded from the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is responsible for conducting the CDS exam.

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025: Date