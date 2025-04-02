sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • NITI Aayog Internship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, And All You Need to Know

Updated April 2nd 2025, 11:46 IST

NITI Aayog Internship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, And All You Need to Know

NITI Aayog offers internships for students across various fields. Applications open from the 1st to the 10th of each month. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
NITI Aayog Internship 2025
NITI Aayog Internship 2025 | Image: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog Internship Scheme: NITI Aayog, in supersession of the previous guidelines dated 03-10-2017, has introduced a revised NITI Internship Scheme. This updated scheme aims to engage students pursuing Undergraduate, Graduate, and Postgraduate degrees, as well as Research Scholars, enrolled in recognised universities or institutions, both within India and abroad, as interns. 

The interns will be exposed to various Verticals, Divisions, and Units within NITI Aayog. They will be expected to contribute to the organisation's analytical processes by gathering and compiling both in-house and external information. 

ALSO READ: Prayagraj Student Arjun Pandey’s Speech at UP Yuva Sansad Goes Viral | Watch

NITI Aayog Internship 2025 Application Process 

Follow this step-by-step guide to apply for the NITI Aayog Internship: 

Visit the Official Website: 

Go to the official NITI Aayog website to explore the available internship opportunities. 

Application Window: 

Applications are accepted from the 1st to the 10th of each month. You can apply for an internship up to six months in advance, but you must submit your application at least two months before the desired start date of the internship. 

Direct Link to Apply - NITI Aayog Internship 2025 

NITI Aayog Internship 2025: Domains/ Areas Available for Internship 

  1. Agriculture 
  2. Data Management and Analysis 
  3. Economics 
  4. Education/Human Resources Development 
  5. Energy Sector 
  6. Foreign Trade / Commerce 
  7. Governance 
  8. Health, Nutrition, Women & Child Development 
  9. Industry 
  10. Infrastructure connectivity 
  11. Mass Communications and Social Media  
  12. Mining Sector 
  13. Natural Resources, Environment & Forests 
  14. Programme Monitoring and Evaluation 
  15. Project appraisal and management.  
  16. Public Finances/Budget 
  17. Public-Private Partnership 
  18. Rural Development and SDGs 
  19. Science and Technology  
  20. Skill Development & Employment 
  21. Social justice and empowerment 
  22. Sports and Youth Development. 
  23. Tourism and culture 
  24. Urbanization/smart city. 
  25. Water Resources 

NITI Aayog Internship: Eligibility Criteria 

Students from any recognised university or institution, both within India and abroad, are eligible to apply for the NITI Aayog Internship if they meet the following conditions: 

Undergraduate Students: 

  • Must have completed or appeared for the second year (4th semester) exams of their bachelor's degree. 
  • Should have secured a minimum of 85 percent or equivalent marks in their 12th-grade examinations. 

Graduate Students: 

  • Must have completed or appeared for the first year (2nd semester) exams of their postgraduate programme, or be pursuing research/PhD. 
  • Should have secured a minimum of 70 percent or equivalent marks in their undergraduate studies. 

Students Who Have Completed Graduation/PG: 

  • Those who have completed their final exams or are waiting for admission to higher studies are also eligible. 
  • They should have secured 70 percent or more cumulative marks across all years or semesters of their graduation/post-graduation until the date of application. 
  • The gap between the declaration of the final exam result and the desired internship start date should not exceed six months.  

ALSO READ: Chikkaiah Naicker College To Be Renamed As Tamil Nadu Govt Takes Control of Institute, Check Details

Published April 2nd 2025, 11:46 IST