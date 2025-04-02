NITI Aayog Internship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, And All You Need to Know

NITI Aayog Internship Scheme: NITI Aayog, in supersession of the previous guidelines dated 03-10-2017, has introduced a revised NITI Internship Scheme. This updated scheme aims to engage students pursuing Undergraduate, Graduate, and Postgraduate degrees, as well as Research Scholars, enrolled in recognised universities or institutions, both within India and abroad, as interns.

The interns will be exposed to various Verticals, Divisions, and Units within NITI Aayog. They will be expected to contribute to the organisation's analytical processes by gathering and compiling both in-house and external information.

NITI Aayog Internship 2025 Application Process

Follow this step-by-step guide to apply for the NITI Aayog Internship:

Visit the Official Website:

Go to the official NITI Aayog website to explore the available internship opportunities.

Application Window:

Applications are accepted from the 1st to the 10th of each month. You can apply for an internship up to six months in advance, but you must submit your application at least two months before the desired start date of the internship.

Direct Link to Apply - NITI Aayog Internship 2025

NITI Aayog Internship 2025: Domains/ Areas Available for Internship

Agriculture Data Management and Analysis Economics Education/Human Resources Development Energy Sector Foreign Trade / Commerce Governance Health, Nutrition, Women & Child Development Industry Infrastructure connectivity Mass Communications and Social Media Mining Sector Natural Resources, Environment & Forests Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Project appraisal and management. Public Finances/Budget Public-Private Partnership Rural Development and SDGs Science and Technology Skill Development & Employment Social justice and empowerment Sports and Youth Development. Tourism and culture Urbanization/smart city. Water Resources

NITI Aayog Internship: Eligibility Criteria

Students from any recognised university or institution, both within India and abroad, are eligible to apply for the NITI Aayog Internship if they meet the following conditions:

Undergraduate Students:

Must have completed or appeared for the second year (4th semester) exams of their bachelor's degree.

Should have secured a minimum of 85 percent or equivalent marks in their 12th-grade examinations.

Graduate Students:

Must have completed or appeared for the first year (2nd semester) exams of their postgraduate programme, or be pursuing research/PhD.

Should have secured a minimum of 70 percent or equivalent marks in their undergraduate studies.

Students Who Have Completed Graduation/PG: