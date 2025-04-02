NITI Aayog Internship 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, And All You Need to Know

Updated April 2nd 2025, 11:46 IST
NITI Aayog Internship Scheme: NITI Aayog, in supersession of the previous guidelines dated 03-10-2017, has introduced a revised NITI Internship Scheme. This updated scheme aims to engage students pursuing Undergraduate, Graduate, and Postgraduate degrees, as well as Research Scholars, enrolled in recognised universities or institutions, both within India and abroad, as interns.
The interns will be exposed to various Verticals, Divisions, and Units within NITI Aayog. They will be expected to contribute to the organisation's analytical processes by gathering and compiling both in-house and external information.
Follow this step-by-step guide to apply for the NITI Aayog Internship:
Visit the Official Website:
Go to the official NITI Aayog website to explore the available internship opportunities.
Application Window:
Applications are accepted from the 1st to the 10th of each month. You can apply for an internship up to six months in advance, but you must submit your application at least two months before the desired start date of the internship.
Students from any recognised university or institution, both within India and abroad, are eligible to apply for the NITI Aayog Internship if they meet the following conditions:
Undergraduate Students:
Graduate Students:
Students Who Have Completed Graduation/PG:
