Published 12:22 IST, June 29th 2024
NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Journalist in Hazaribagh, Searches Conducted in Gujarat
CBI has arrested a journalist named Jamaluddin in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and carried out raids at seven locations in Gujarat in connection with NEET leak case.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Journalist in Hazaribagh, Searches Conducted in Gujarat | Image: PTI/ File
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:22 IST, June 29th 2024