Updated 17 September 2025 at 19:52 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Direct Link to Check
The NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results are out on mcc.nic.in. Of 35,551 candidates, 3,674 didn't get a seat. Those with seats must join their colleges by September 25.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who took part in the second round can check the results on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Based on the results of the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment, a total of 35,551 candidates were listed. Of these, 3,674 candidates were not assigned a seat, while 2,420 had their seats upgraded.
According to the schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat must join their new dental or medical college between September 18 and September 25. Authorities advise students not to wait until the last day to join, as some institutions may have different schedules due to holidays or administrative needs. The admission process could also take 2-3 working days in some colleges.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result.
Step 3: A new page will load where you'll need to enter your login details.
Step 4: Click Submit to view your result.
Step 5: Check your result and download the page.
Step 6: It's a good idea to save or print a copy for future reference.
About NEET UG Counselling 2025:
NEET UG Counselling 2025 is split into two types: central (or national) and state. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) handles the central counselling, which is for admission to the 15 per cent All India Quota seats.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 19:52 IST