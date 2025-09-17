NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who took part in the second round can check the results on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Based on the results of the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment, a total of 35,551 candidates were listed. Of these, 3,674 candidates were not assigned a seat, while 2,420 had their seats upgraded.

According to the schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat must join their new dental or medical college between September 18 and September 25. Authorities advise students not to wait until the last day to join, as some institutions may have different schedules due to holidays or administrative needs. The admission process could also take 2-3 working days in some colleges.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result.

Step 3: A new page will load where you'll need to enter your login details.

Step 4: Click Submit to view your result.

Step 5: Check your result and download the page.

Step 6: It's a good idea to save or print a copy for future reference.

About NEET UG Counselling 2025: