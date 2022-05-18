Complaint Filed Against DU Professor Ratan Lal For Offensive Comment On Gyanvapi Shivling

In a key development amidst the debate over the Gyanvapi survey, a complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police by Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal against Delhi University professor Dr Ratan Lal over hurting religious sentiments. The complaint comes in the backdrop of a social media post by Ratan Lal wherein he wrote offensive remarks directed at the Shivling which was recently discovered at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Ever since the objectionable post has been shared, Ratan Lal, who works as an Associate Professor of History at Hindu College, Delhi, has been facing massive outrage from netizens, many of whom raised alarm over the insights he share to his students with this mindstate. Many, while responding strongly to the post, also tagged the Twitter handle of the Delhi Police, demanding action.

Gyanvapi Row: Hindu Seer Demands All Walls Must Be Opened

While debates continue to prevail over the discovery of a 'Shivling' from the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, two sides of the discussions have surfaced where the Hindu petitioners are celebrating the discovery while the others have refuted the claims, stating it is a fountain.

In the meantime, launching a counter-attack on the fountain claims levelled by the Muslim side, Kulpati Tiwari, a Hindu seer, who is a priest at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, has reiterated the discovery of a 'Shivling' inside the mosque stating that "it is not a fountain, but a Shivling'. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath, Kulpati Tiwari also expressed anguish over the denial of the existence of a 'Shivling' and called it shocking that "one needs proof of God's existence". "This is an insult to God", he further added, noting that the court has formed a committee to probe the matter. For more details, click here.