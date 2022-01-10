Last Updated:

Puducherry Schools Closed For Classes 1 To 9 Until Further Orders Amid Omicron Surge

Puducherry schools closed: The Puducherry government has announced the closure of schools for students in classes 1 to 9 from Monday until further orders.

Puducherry schools

Image: PTI


Amid the surge in COVID cases across the country, several states have imposed COVID-related restrictions, including the closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes. The Puducherry government has also announced the closure of schools for students in classes 1 to 9 from Monday until further orders. Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam announced that all private and governmental schools and colleges will remain closed as precautionary measures. However, the school authorities have been directed to continue teaching through online mode.

Puducherry schools closed for classes 1 to 9 until further orders

Taking to Twitter, A Namassivayam shared a video clip and said "All private and government schools in #Puducherry, #Karaikal, MaHe, Yanam will be closed from tomorrow January 10 as a precautionary measure due to the COVID19 spread until further notice. Classes will continue through Online class mode. "

Meanwhile, other states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and West Bengal, have also closed their educational institutions due to the COVID surge. Many states have also started a night curfew and weekend lockdown and have ordered to limit the market operations to 50%.

COVID cases in Puducherry

Puducherry has recorded a steep rise in COVID cases. The Union Territory reported a total of 444 COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate reached 13.87 per cent. However, no fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases in the Union Territory has reached 1,30,722. As per the official data, a total of 19 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries climbed to 1,27,590.

(Image: PTI, Representative)

