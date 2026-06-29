Bollywood Track ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda’ Printed In Odisha Class 5 English Textbook, Sparking Outrage

Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre administrative oversight that has left education authorities scrambling for answers, the complete lyrics of the hit Bollywood item track "Nimbooda Nimbooda" have reportedly been printed inside a Class 5 English textbook in Odisha.

The track, starring Aishwarya Rai, was found printed in place of an intended educational lesson meant for ten-year-old primary school students.

The massive printing error came to light after photographs and video screenshots of the textbook page began circulating widely across social media platforms.

Local media network OTV tracked the initial footage of the printed material, which shows the phonetic Hindi-to-English translation of the iconic dance track explicitly laid out on the page for young readers.

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While the incident initially generated massive humour and sarcastic memes across the internet, it quickly transformed into sharp public condemnation from parents, educators, and civil society members.

Many have termed it a serious administrative lapse that compromises the dignity of primary school infrastructure.

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"How can multiple layers of editors, academic proofreaders, and the state-appointed textbook bureau completely miss a popular Bollywood song during vetting? This shows an absolute absence of quality control," remarked an aggrieved parent association leader in Bhubaneswar.

The state’s school education authorities are facing intense scrutiny regarding their review mechanisms.

Standard operating procedures dictate that any state-syllabus text must pass a minimum of three distinct vetting stages, including content curation, academic committee verification, and final manuscript proofreading, before being cleared for high-volume printing.

Education experts state that the inclusion of an entirely unrelated commercial pop-culture song suggests not just a minor typographical slip, but a fundamental technical breach during the layout composition or typesetting phase.

While state education department officials are yet to issue a definitive, comprehensive statement detailing the origin of the layout mix-up, pressure is mounting for immediate corrective action.

Independent review bodies have demanded the immediate recall of the compromised batches, a thorough audit of all distributed primary literature, and stringent disciplinary action against the contracted printing house or editing panel responsible for the blunder.