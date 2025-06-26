NIOS 10th Result 2025 Expected Soon at results.nios.ac.in, Where and How to Download Scorecard

NIOS 10th Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to announce the Class 10 result 2025 soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website at nios.ac.in.

To view the result, students must enter their enrollment number, date of birth, and the security captcha provided on the result portal.

The NIOS Class 10 marksheet will contain important details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, enrolment number, course/class, year and month of the examination, total marks, qualifying status, and the names of the mother and father.

Students who successfully pass the NIOS Class 10 examination can choose to switch to CBSE or any other recognised board for Class 11. NIOS is considered equivalent to CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards across India.

NIOS 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official NIOS website at results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result/Examination” section.

Step 3: Select the link that says “NIOS Class 10 Result 2025”.

Step 4: Enter your enrolment number in the login field.

Step 5: Your NIOS scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

About NIOS Class 10 Exam 2025: