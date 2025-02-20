Updated 14:24 IST, February 20th 2025
NMIMS CET 2025: Registration Underway at nimcet.in, Direct Link to Apply
NMIMS CET 2025: Candidates can now apply for NMIMS CET 2025 via the official website. Here is all you need to know.
- Education News
The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has commenced the registration process for the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Common Entrance Test (NMIMS CET) 2025. Candidates can now apply for NMIMS CET 2025 via the official website at ncet.nmims.edu.
Candidates are now invited to apply for the NMIMS CET 2025 examination, which offers admission to BTech, MBA Tech, and BPharm + MBA Pharma Tech programmes. The exam is conducted twice annually in an online format. The schedule for NMIMS CET 2025 has not been announced yet.
NMIMS CET 2025: Eligbility
Candidates eligible to apply for the exam must have recently completed their Class 12 exams from a recognised board with a minimum of 45 per cent in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and optional subjects. Additionally, candidates who graduated in either 2023 or 2024 are also eligible. However, applicants above the age of 25 are not eligible to apply for the exam.
NMIMS CET 2024: Steps to Register
Step 1: Go to the official website of NMIMS CET at ncet.nmims.edu.
Step 2: Click on the "Apply Now" tab on the homepage and create an account.
Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.
Step 4: Enter your NMIMS CET 2025 registered email ID and password.
Step 5: Fill out the application form by clicking the ‘Edit’ button.
Step 6: Enter all the required details and upload the necessary documents.
Step 7: Click on the submit button and proceed to pay the required fees.
Step 8: Keep a copy of your application for your records.
The NMIMS CET will be held at designed exam centres allotted by the authorities. Candidates will be given three options to select their preferred exam dates. Once, the exam date is chosen, no option will be available for exam date change.
Additionally, the registration fee will be based on the number of programmes selected for the exam category. The NMIMS CET 2025 exam centre will be allotted based on first cum first-serve basis. Candidates can choose their exam centres based on seat availability.
