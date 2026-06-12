More Rough‑Work Space, Extended Exam Window: NTA Announces Student‑Friendly Measures for NEET (UG) 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced several operational changes for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET (UG) 2026, scheduled for June 21, 2026. The updates follow the recent cancellation of the May 3 examination over widespread paper leak investigations.

According to the notification, the examination window has been extended to 195 minutes. The test will now run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The NTA stated that this extra fifteen minutes accounts for mandatory exam-day administrative processes such as checking candidate identifications, biometric procedures, and the signing of attendance sheets by invigilators without reducing the time available for students to attempt the question paper.

In addition to the time extension, the physical layout of the question paper booklet has been modified:

Increased Rough Space: The space allocated for rough calculations has been doubled, moving from two pages to four pages.

Layout Redistribution: Previously, all rough sheets were located exclusively at the end of the booklet. The new layout splits the pages, placing two rough-work pages immediately after the initial instruction sheet at the front, while the remaining two pages continue to be positioned at the back.

The NTA noted that the change in rough-page placement was implemented after receiving candidate feedback indicating that having all blank pages at the back was less convenient for certain test-takers, particularly left-handed candidates. This structural layout change is being integrated into both the English and regional language versions of the question papers.

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These administrative adjustments come as the NTA prepares for the re-examination of more than 2.2 million aspirants.

Context of the Rescheduled Examination

The adjustments to the June 21 test follow a major security breach during the initially scheduled exam on May 3. Following that test, law enforcement and investigative agencies uncovered a systemic paper leak network operating across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

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Investigators revealed that leaked question sets and answer keys were circulated through coaching syndicates and messaging applications. Key individuals within the education and coaching sectors were implicated for allegedly sharing exam contents with select students in exchange for large sums of money.

Government and Judicial Response

Following the disclosure of the leak, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case, leading to the arrest of several school officials, lecturers, and coaching center owners. Due to the compromised integrity of the test, the initial exam was cancelled, necessitating a complete re-examination for all registered candidates.