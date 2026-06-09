NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Accused Manisha Waghmare, Seeks CBI Response on Interim Bail Request

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has denied bail to Manisha Waghmare, one of the accused in the NEET UG paper leak case. Waghmare’s counsel argued that she is a certified education counsellor and claimed the ₹3.5 lakh transaction linked to her was part of a gift deed. The CBI opposed the plea, alleging she leaked physics, chemistry, and biology question papers for money and ran a beauty parlour. The court accepted the prosecution’s submissions and refused bail, noting statements from students who admitted paying for leaked papers. Investigators also claimed Waghmare destroyed the papers after the May 3 exam.

Meanwhile, the same court has sought a response from the CBI on the interim bail plea of Yash Yadav, another accused in the case. Yadav has requested 15 days’ interim bail to appear for the re‑scheduled NEET UG exam on June 21 and to attend his sister’s wedding. The matter will be heard on June 12.

So far, the CBI has arrested 13 individuals, all of whom remain in judicial custody. The controversy forced the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the May 3 NEET UG exam amid allegations of widespread malpractice. A fresh examination has been scheduled for June 21.