NTA JEE Main Final Answer Key 2025 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main today, 18 April 2025. Candidates can view and download the JEE Main Final Answer Key 2025 PDF from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the answer key was briefly available on the portal but was later removed.

The JEE Main Final Answer Key reflects NTA’s evaluation after reviewing all the objections raised. It will be used as the basis for calculating the results, ensuring accuracy and fairness before the official scorecards are released by April 19.

The JEE Main Final Answer Key 2025 is structured in a bi-sectional format, covering the three core subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. According to students, Chemistry was generally the easiest among the three across various shifts, while the overall difficulty level ranged from moderate to challenging.

JEE Main Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “JEE Main Final Answer Key 2025.”

Step 3: The PDF of the final answer key will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF to your computer or laptop for future use.

JEE Main Exam 2025:

The NTA conducted the April session of JEE Main between April 2 and 9. The results, along with the cut-off for JEE Advanced, All India Ranks, and state-wise toppers, will be declared tomorrow on April 19.