OSSTET 2024 Final Scoring Key Released at bseodisha.ac.in, Check Direct Link Here

OSSTET Final Scoring Key 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha , has announced the final scoring key for the Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the OSSTET 2024 final scoring key, which has been released in PDF format on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.

The final answer key has been released for Arts, CBZ, Hindi, Paper II, PCM, Sanskrit, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, announced the OSSTET 2024 results on March 28, 2025. The exam was conducted on January 17, 2025, in two shifts, with 50,587 candidates appearing.

Finally, Scoring Key:

OSSTET 2024 Final Scoring Key: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘OSSTET 2024 Final Examination Scoring Key’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open on your screen.

Step 4: Select your subject and click on the relevant link.

Step 5: A PDF file containing the answer key will appear.

Step 6: Check and download the final answer key for reference.

About OSSTET Exam 2025:

The OSSTET 2024 exam was conducted on 17th January 2025 in two shifts, with 50,587 candidates appearing. The examination consisted of two papers, each designed for different teaching categories.