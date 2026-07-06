Palghar and Thane Schools Closed on July 7 as IMD Issues Severe Red Alert Warning for Extremely Heavy Rainfall

The Palghar District administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and anganwadis on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. This critical decision comes in the wake of a severe Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which warns of extremely heavy rainfall across the region.

Local officials emphasized that the closure serves as a vital precautionary measure. With harsh weather conditions actively affecting the district, prioritizing the safety of students, teachers, and school staff remains the topmost concern for the administration.

Residents Urged to Stay Indoors as Heavy Downpour Continues

In light of the escalating weather risks, the district administration has strongly appealed to citizens to stay indoors, advising them to step out only for essential or unavoidable reasons. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities. However, while educational institutions will remain shut, government and private offices throughout the city are scheduled to operate as usual.

The intensifying monsoon has already triggered similar safety protocols across neighboring regions. Just a day prior, on July 6, 2026, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shut down all government, private, and civic-run educational institutions in Mumbai following an IMD Orange Alert for heavy downpours and gusty winds. Similarly, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) suspended school classes on July 6 to safeguard students from the deteriorating weather.

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Thane Joins Palghar in Suspending Classes for July 7

Because the IMD has placed Palghar under a Red Alert, weather conditions there are expected to be significantly more severe than in areas currently managing an Orange Alert.

Taking no chances, neighboring Thane district has also taken decisive action. Thane District Collector and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, has ordered the closure of all anganwadis, primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, alongside colleges, for July 7. This directive follows the IMD's Orange Alert for Thane, which predicts intense downpours and strong, gusty winds.

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