PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025 Declared at pseb.ac.in, Here's How to Check

PSEB Punjab Board 8th Class Result 2025 to Be Out Today | Image: File Photo

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 8 Result 2025 on April 4, 2025. The results are scheduled to be announced today at 3:30 PM. All students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 8 examinations can check their results by visiting the official website of the board at pseb.ac.in.

Students are advised to keep their login details, including their Examination Roll Number and Date of Birth, ready in advance so they can quickly access their results once the Punjab Board announces them. Students need a minimum of 33 percent to achieve passing marks, and those who are unsatisfied with the numbers can apply for the scrutiny once the results are declared.

PSEB 8th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “PSEB 8th Result 2025.”

Step 3: Choose the option to search by Name instead of Roll Number.

Step 4: Enter your Full Name exactly as mentioned in your exam records.

Step 5: A list of students with similar names will be displayed—carefully select your correct profile.

Step 6: Click on “Submit” to view your result.

Step 7: You can download or print the result for your future use.

PSEB Result 2025: How to Check Class 8th Result via SMS

When the official PSEB website (pseb.ac.in) experiences heavy traffic and becomes temporarily unavailable, students need not worry. In such cases, they can easily access their PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 offline through SMS.