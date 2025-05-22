Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2025 For All Streams To Be Announced at 5 PM Today. Know Direct Link To Check RBSE Class 12 Results

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2025 From All Streams To Be Announced at 5 PM Today. Know Direct Link To Check RBSE Class 12 Results | Image: ANI

RBSE 12th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is all set to declare the RBSE Class 12 results for the 2025 academic year today, May 22, at 5 PM. The results will be announced simultaneously for all three streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts.

As per the official statement by board secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma, the results will be unveiled by the board administrator and divisional commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma, with Education Minister Madan Dilawar joining the announcement online.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results on the official RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their roll numbers.

This year’s exams were held from March 6 to April 5 and saw participation from over 8 lakh students across Rajasthan. The board is expected to release individual stream-wise pass percentages later today.

To download their results, students should:

1. Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on “Examination Results - 2025” under the News Update section.

3. Select ‘Senior Secondary (Science) - 2025 Result', ‘Senior Secondary (Commerce) - 2025 Result', or ‘Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2025 Result', as applicable.

4. Enter the roll number and submit.

5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Students unsatisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for rechecking.

In 2024, the pass percentages were 98.95% in Commerce, 97.75% in Science, and 96.88% in Arts. Comparisons with this year's performance are awaited.

The RBSE Class 12 result is one of the most anticipated announcements in the academic calendar as it plays a crucial role in college admissions and career planning for lakhs of students.