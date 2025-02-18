RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased to 1096, Everything You Need to Know

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has expanded the number of vacancies for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (RPSC RAS 2024). You can find the official notification and details of vacancies allocated to each post on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the latest notification, RPSC will now fill 1,096 vacancies through RPSC RAS 2024, up from the previously announced 733. The prelims examination for RPSC RAS 2024 took place on February 2, 2025.

RPSC RAS EXAM 2024:

The exam took place in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. It consisted of objective-type questions worth a total of 200 marks, set at the bachelor's degree level. Candidates were allotted three hours to complete the test, with negative marking applied for incorrect answers.

After the prelims exam concluded, RPSC released a provisional answer key. Candidates could raise objections regarding answer discrepancies from February 3 to February 5 (until midnight).

RPSC RAS 2024: Steps to Check Result

Step 1: Visit rpsc.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RAS Prelims result link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and proceed to submit.

Step 4: View and download your RPSC RAS Prelims result.