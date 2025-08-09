Republic World
Updated 9 August 2025 at 14:17 IST

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared at ssc.gov.in, Direct Links to Check Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SI Paper 2 2024 results on ssc.gov.in. A total of 22,269 candidates have qualified for the medical examination. The result PDF is available on the website for download.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared
SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared | Image: Meta- AI

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the results for the SSC SI Paper 2 2024 exam. Candidates who took the examination for Sub-Inspector positions in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) can find their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. 

A total of 22,269 candidates have passed the exam and are now qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process: the medical test. This includes 20,380 male candidates and 1,889 female candidates. 

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: How to Check 

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Result' link. 

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link for 'SSC SI Paper 2'. 

Step 4: A PDF file will open, showing the list of qualified candidates. 

Download and print a copy of the PDF for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates who passed Paper 2 will now proceed to the final stage of the selection process: the medical examination. The schedule for these medical tests will be announced on the SSC website soon. 

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 List 1 - Direct Link 
SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 List 2 - Direct Link 
SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 List 3 - Direct Link 

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Recruitment Guidelines 

Based on the official recruitment guidelines for the SSC SI Exam 2024, candidates need to meet a minimum qualifying score in Paper-II to move on to the next selection stage. 

The minimum marks required are: 

  • 30% (60 marks) for the Unreserved (UR) category. 
  • 25% (50 marks) for OBC and EWS categories. 
  • 20% (40 marks) for all other categories. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 9 August 2025 at 14:15 IST