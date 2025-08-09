SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared at ssc.gov.in, Direct Links to Check Here

Updated 9 August 2025 at 14:17 IST
SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the results for the SSC SI Paper 2 2024 exam. Candidates who took the examination for Sub-Inspector positions in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) can find their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in.
A total of 22,269 candidates have passed the exam and are now qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process: the medical test. This includes 20,380 male candidates and 1,889 female candidates.
Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Result' link.
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link for 'SSC SI Paper 2'.
Step 4: A PDF file will open, showing the list of qualified candidates.
Download and print a copy of the PDF for future reference.
NOTE: Candidates who passed Paper 2 will now proceed to the final stage of the selection process: the medical examination. The schedule for these medical tests will be announced on the SSC website soon.
Based on the official recruitment guidelines for the SSC SI Exam 2024, candidates need to meet a minimum qualifying score in Paper-II to move on to the next selection stage.
The minimum marks required are:
