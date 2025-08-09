SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 Declared at ssc.gov.in, Direct Links to Check Here

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the results for the SSC SI Paper 2 2024 exam. Candidates who took the examination for Sub-Inspector positions in the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) can find their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

A total of 22,269 candidates have passed the exam and are now qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process: the medical test. This includes 20,380 male candidates and 1,889 female candidates.

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Result' link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link for 'SSC SI Paper 2'.

Step 4: A PDF file will open, showing the list of qualified candidates.

Download and print a copy of the PDF for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates who passed Paper 2 will now proceed to the final stage of the selection process: the medical examination. The schedule for these medical tests will be announced on the SSC website soon.

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Recruitment Guidelines

Based on the official recruitment guidelines for the SSC SI Exam 2024, candidates need to meet a minimum qualifying score in Paper-II to move on to the next selection stage.

The minimum marks required are: