Student Confronts CBSE Over OSM Tender Flaws At Parliamentary Panel, Board Officials Refuse Oral Reply On Class 12 Marking Contract

New Delhi: A Class 12 student reportedly appeared before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday and raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s vendor-selection process for online marking of answer sheets. The testimony brought fresh scrutiny to the system known as Online Subjective Marking (OSM), which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) uses to evaluate lakhs of Class 12 papers digitally. According to sources present at the meeting, the student pointed out specific irregularities in the tendering procedure, questioning transparency before the award of the contract.

Sources suggested that the panel had convened to examine allegations surrounding the procurement of the OSM platform, with members seeking clarifications from CBSE’s senior leadership. However, the board’s top officials who attended the session chose not to respond directly to the queries raised during the discussion. Further, the sources familiar with the proceedings said that the officials informed the committee that a detailed written response would be submitted later, deferring any oral explanation at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the decision to withhold immediate answers left several questions unanswered at the hearing. The student’s appearance was a rare instance of a candidate directly addressing lawmakers about administrative processes that affect examination outcomes. His observations reportedly focused on gaps in the tender documentation and the manner in which the vendor for OSM was finalised for the Class 12 board exams.

Student Testimony Before Parliamentary Panel

Sources indicated that the student outlined discrepancies he had identified in the CBSE’s tendering for the online marking platform. He outlined the irregularities before the parliamentary committee, stressing that the process lacked the clarity expected for a system handling sensitive examination data. The student’s intervention shifted the focus of the discussion from policy oversight to the mechanics of vendor selection, drawing attention to accountability within the board’s examination reforms.

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Reportedly, the top functionaries of the CBSE were present at Tuesday’s meeting but did not address the queries raised by panel members on the alleged irregularities. They instead stated that a comprehensive written reply would be furnished subsequently. The sources added that the officials maintained that the board required time to compile its response to the concerns flagged both by the student and by members of the panel. The board’s silence during the oral session meant the committee did not receive on-the-spot clarification regarding the OSM tendering process for Class 12 examinations.

Notably, the OSM platform was introduced to expedite evaluation and reduce human error in marking subjective answers. However, with lakhs of students appearing for Class 12 each year, the integrity of the vendor contract has become a matter of public interest. The latest developments have led to calls for greater transparency in how CBSE selects technology partners for high-stakes assessments.

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Leadership Overhaul At CBSE Amid OSM Row

The controversy surrounding the OSM system prompted the central government to effect an immediate change in CBSE’s top management. On Tuesday, Chairman Rahul Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were both transferred out of their posts. The decision coincided with mounting questions about the board’s handling of digital evaluation for Class 12.

The removal of both top officials came at a time when criticism over the digital evaluation platform was intensifying. In their place, the Centre appointed Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, a 2001-batch AGMUT cadre officer previously posted as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as the new Chairperson. Senior Bureaucrat Varun Bhardwaj was named Secretary, forming a new leadership duo tasked with steering the board through the crisis. The new pair now has the task of managing the board while the OSM row remains unresolved.

Inquiry Committee Set Up To Probe Procurement

Along with the leadership change, the government formed a one-member committee to investigate how the OSM services were procured. The probe will be led by S Radha Chauhan, who is currently Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC). The official order gives her the power to call in officers from other departments when needed.

The committee’s remit is narrow but important, as it must look into the procurement protocols and the contracts awarded for the OSM platform used in Class 12. The panel has been asked to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training (DPT) within one month, setting a clear deadline for accountability.

Students' Outrage Over Digital Evaluation Errors

The administrative shake-up followed multiple complaints from students who appeared for this year’s board exams. Many candidates alleged that their marks dropped unexpectedly and linked the issue to the new OSM process, where answer sheets are scanned and assessed on screen instead of being checked physically.

The grievances were specific and technical, with the students reporting blurred scans, missing pages, mismatched booklets, and frequent glitches on the portal. Cybersecurity also became a concern as several learners shared screenshots online of their evaluated sheets, pointing to sections that were illegible but had been marked zero by examiners.

Re-evaluation Window Opens Under Cyber Threat

Responding to the backlash, the CBSE launched a re-evaluation portal on June 2. The students can apply for verification of missing or unclear pages at Rs 100 per sheet, and for re-assessment of individual questions at Rs 25 each. The window will remain open until midnight on June 6.