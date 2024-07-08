sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:22 IST, July 8th 2024

NEET-UG Plea in Supreme Court LIVE| 'Retest Possible If Leak Was Wide,' Next Hearing on Thursday

NEET Supreme Court Hearing Today LIVE Updates: A bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing a series of petitions related to NEET-UG results today. The fate of 23 lakh medical aspirants will be decided in the top court as petitioners demand cancellation of NEET-UG results and conduct a re-exam for all.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
