TANCET 2025 Answer Key to Be Released on April 4, Here's How to Download

TANCET Answer Key 2025: The provisional answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2024 were originally scheduled for release on April 1. However, according to the official website, they will now be available on April 4. Candidates can download the tentative answer keys for TANCET 2024 from the official exam website: tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET login dashboard provides access to the answer key PDF. Candidates can log in using their email ID and password. The results for both exams are expected to be announced by April 24. Anna University conducts these entrance exams.

After releasing the provisional answer keys, Anna University will provide a challenge window where candidates can raise objections. A fee will be charged for each question challenged.

TANCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2025 Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click Submit.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the answer key and download it for reference.

About TANCET Exam:

The TANCET exam was conducted on March 22, while the CEETA PG exam took place on March 23, 2025. TANCET was held in two sessions: the first from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. CEETA PG was conducted in a single session from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.