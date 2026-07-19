The Curious Case Of Vanishing Marks: NEET Student Left Confused As Score Drops From 540 To 167 In 2 Hours

New Delhi: A NEET-UG student has been left in utter confusion after her score drastically plummeted within hours of the declaration of the results by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Arya Singh, From Kanpur, is questioning the evaluation system as she launched a protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, with her father by her side.

Arya Singh claimed that she noticed errors in the sequence of questions in the OMR sheet when the National Testing Agency (NTA) made the scanned OMR sheets available on its portal on July 13.

"7-7 was twice...85-85 was twice."

She added that she calculated that her score was 609.

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She further stated that she immediately filed a complaint on the NTA portal, following which the agency corrected the sequence error and sent her the updated OMR sheet, which also displayed that her score was 609.

However, she received a shock when the results were declared on July 16. When she checked her results, the NTA website showed that she had scored 540 marks, well below her original score of 609.

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A couple of hours later when she checked the results again, her marks had allegedly drastically plummeted to merely 167!