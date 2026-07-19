'Sorry Papa, I Tried But...': After 50 Failed Govt Job Attempts, Kanpur BTech Topper Commits Suicide, Leaves Behind Heartbreaking Note

Kanpur: A man, who had topped the B Tech Electrical Engineering programme in his college, allegedly committed suicide at his home in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after failing to secure a government job after 50 attempts. The 23-year-old left behind heartbreaking note, apologising to his father for taking the extreme step.

According to police, the suicide note read, “Sorry, papa, I tried nearly 50 times to get a government job, but I couldn't succeed. Please forgive me.”

The victim has been identified as Anand, who secured a gold medal at private engineering college Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT) in 2024. Notably, he had also secured the third rank in the state.

As per reports, Anand took the extreme step when he was alone at home in Gujaini area of Govind Nagar as his family had gone to Bihar to attend a wedding. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room after police broke inside the house.

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Police had been called after the domestic help of the house received no response from inside after repeatedly knocking on the door.