'Took Pledge In Class 3...Feels Like Dream': NEET UG 2026 Topper Aryan Gupta Reveals Emotional Childhood Promise Behind AIR 1 Success

Just weeks after the NEET UG 2026 paper leak storm shook the nation and forced the cancellation of the medical entrance examination conducted on May 3, Ludhiana's Aryan Gupta has scripted one of the most inspiring comeback stories by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Aryan scored 715 out of 720 marks with a 99.9999 percentile, emerging as the country's top scorer after the re-examination. Haryana's Panshul Bansal also secured AIR 1 with the same percentile.

The result marked a remarkable turnaround for the 17-year-old, whose dream of becoming a doctor had briefly seemed to slip away when the original examination was scrapped amid the nationwide paper leak controversy.

'It Feels Surreal…Like A Dream'

Moments after the results were declared, an emotional Aryan described the achievement as almost unbelievable.

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"It feels surreal. It looks like a dream. Everyone is happy," he said with a big smile.

Aryan revealed that both his parents are doctors and credited his success to months of relentless dedication. "I studied for 16-17 hours a day. There were days when I would not even get proper sleep. But all the hard work has finally paid off," he said.

He also shared his long-held dream of becoming an oncologist, a decision inspired by a deeply personal loss.

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"My grandmother died of cancer when I was in Class 3. That is when I took a pledge that I would become an oncologist. There is so much to do in life," Aryan said.

As soon as the NEET UG 2026 results were announced, jubilation erupted at Aryan's home in Ludhiana. Visuals now viral on social media shows family members hugging him, distributing sweets and celebrating the remarkable achievement. Smiles, applause and emotional moments filled the house as relatives congratulated the young topper for securing the country's highest rank in one of India's toughest entrance examinations.

The celebrations reflected not just the joy of success, but also relief after months of uncertainty following the NEET UG 2026 paper leak shocker that had left lakhs of aspirants anxious.

Aryan too admitted that the cancellation of the original NEET examination had left him devastated. "I cried a lot when the exam was cancelled," he recalled.

However, he refused to let disappointment define his future. "The very next day, I picked up my books again. I decided I couldn't give up so easily. It took me about a week to regain my momentum, but I kept preparing for the re-test," he said.

His determination ultimately transformed heartbreak into the biggest achievement of his academic journey.

NEET UG 2026 Results Out: Over 11 Lakh Candidates Qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2026 results on Thursday, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad in 13 languages. The NTA said that the results were declared on schedule to ensure timely counselling and medical admissions.

Among the top performers, Maharashtra had the highest representation with 22 candidates in the top 138 ranks, followed by Rajasthan with 18 and Punjab with 11.