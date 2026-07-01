UGC NET Exam Under Fire: 67 Repeated Questions And Typos Trigger Student Outrage
UGC NET aspirants have raised concerns after allegedly finding 67 repeated questions and multiple typographical errors in the exam, sparking widespread criticism and demands for clarification.
- Education News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A fierce backlash has erupted among students over alleged baffling errors, typos and overlaps in the 2026 University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NTA) exam. With 67 repeated questions in the English paper and widespread errors across the Sociology exam, students are demanding accountability for compromised examination standards.
The English Paper Controversy
Students who appeared for the UGC NET English paper were met with a shocking scenario- 67 out of 100 questions were directly copied from the 2024 exam!
The mass "question lifting" sparked immense frustration among serious candidates who had dedicated months to rigorous preparation. Several people have flagged that this practice unfairly advantages students enrolled in specific coaching centers that provide learning materials from past papers.
Plague Of Errors In Sociology Paper
Candidates who took the Sociology exam took to social media to expose a list of errors that plagued the paper.
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Aspirants reported that the paper had spelling mistakes that altered the context of critical concepts. The paper allegedly also featured incorrect names of sociologists and scholars.
A researcher named Antara Chakrabarty flagged the following spelling mistakes in the paper:
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- ‘Ritzer’ was replaced as ‘Putzer’
- ‘Social’ was written as ‘oval’
- ‘Parsons’ was written ‘Parsow’
- ‘Ghurye’ was misspelled ‘Ghunye’
- ‘A R Desai’ was written as ‘A K Desai’
- ‘Nussbaum’ was misspelled as ‘Nusbaut’
The researcher added that the Hindi translation of the questions were framed as if translated by a 5 year old.
Social Media Outrage
Several social media users are also calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
An X user expressed serious concern over the standard of examinations, saying, “Today's UGC-NET Sociology paper raises serious questions about the academic standards of the NTA. A paper filled with spelling errors, arbitrary questions, and the omission of many foundational sociological thinkers in favor of content that appeared outside the prescribed syllabus.”