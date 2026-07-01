UGC NET Exam Under Fire: 67 Repeated Questions And Typos Trigger Student Outrage

New Delhi: A fierce backlash has erupted among students over alleged baffling errors, typos and overlaps in the 2026 University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NTA) exam. With 67 repeated questions in the English paper and widespread errors across the Sociology exam, students are demanding accountability for compromised examination standards.

The English Paper Controversy

Students who appeared for the UGC NET English paper were met with a shocking scenario- 67 out of 100 questions were directly copied from the 2024 exam!

The mass "question lifting" sparked immense frustration among serious candidates who had dedicated months to rigorous preparation. Several people have flagged that this practice unfairly advantages students enrolled in specific coaching centers that provide learning materials from past papers.

Plague Of Errors In Sociology Paper

Candidates who took the Sociology exam took to social media to expose a list of errors that plagued the paper.

Advertisement

Aspirants reported that the paper had spelling mistakes that altered the context of critical concepts. The paper allegedly also featured incorrect names of sociologists and scholars.

A researcher named Antara Chakrabarty flagged the following spelling mistakes in the paper:

Advertisement

‘Ritzer’ was replaced as ‘Putzer’

‘Social’ was written as ‘oval’

‘Parsons’ was written ‘Parsow’

‘Ghurye’ was misspelled ‘Ghunye’

‘A R Desai’ was written as ‘A K Desai’

‘Nussbaum’ was misspelled as ‘Nusbaut’

The researcher added that the Hindi translation of the questions were framed as if translated by a 5 year old.

Social Media Outrage

Several social media users are also calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.