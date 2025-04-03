UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025 Released At upsconline.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 Exam 2025 on Thursday, 3 April 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Alternatively, candidates can also download their admit cards from upsconline.gov.in.To access the UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025, they must log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website: Visit upsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the e-admit card for recruitment exams.

Step 3: Click on the link to download the CDS 1 Admit Card 2025.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth, then submit.

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the admit card as a PDF and print a copy for future use.

Note: Candidates appearing for the test must carry their admit cards along with a valid photo ID to the examination center.

UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025: