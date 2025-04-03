UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2025 Out At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated April 3rd 2025, 15:58 IST
NDA 1 Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination ( NDA 1) 2025 on April 3. Candidates preparing for the NDA examination can now download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam date, time, centre details, and exam instructions. To download it, candidates must log in to the official website using their user ID and password.
Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "e-Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025".
Step 3: Select "Click here to download admit card".
Step 4: Choose either "Registration Number" or "Roll Number" to proceed.
Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Carefully review all the details and download the admit card.
Step 7: Print a copy for future reference.
Note: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from appearing in the exam.
The NDA 1 2025 examination is set to take place on April 13, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide. The exam aims to recruit 406 candidates for the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy (INA). It will be conducted in two sessions, with the mathematics paper scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by the General Ability Test (GAT) from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.
Published April 3rd 2025, 15:52 IST