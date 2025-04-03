UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2025 Out At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

NDA 1 Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination ( NDA 1) 2025 on April 3. Candidates preparing for the NDA examination can now download their hall tickets from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam date, time, centre details, and exam instructions. To download it, candidates must log in to the official website using their user ID and password.

UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "e-Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025".

Step 3: Select "Click here to download admit card".

Step 4: Choose either "Registration Number" or "Roll Number" to proceed.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully review all the details and download the admit card.

Step 7: Print a copy for future reference.

Note: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Failure to do so will result in disqualification from appearing in the exam.

About NDA 1 Exam 2025: