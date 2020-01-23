Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Launches "Kaam Ki Chai" Campaign Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Days ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a campaign named ''kaam ki chai''. The campaign has started from its party headquarters on Thursday by the famous Ahemdabad based MBA Chai Wala, Prafull Billore.

As per reports he has said that he is not associated with any party but is impressed to see AAP's work towards education, health. He said he will campaign for Kejriwal for 10 days in Delhi. The campaign is much like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign - "Chai pe Charcha". Interestingly, Chai Pe Charcha was a brainchild of JDU Vice president Prashant Kishore who was working for the BJP during 2014 General Elections, is also strategising the poll campaign of Kejriwal's AAP.

Twitter campaign

As the heated campaign for the Delhi polls began, all the parties have taken over to Twitter, in what seems to be a battle for I-T supremacy. The trend started with AAP posting memes and parody highlighting the achievements of CM Kejriwal in the last five years. Soon after, Congress and BJP also joined the ranks to criticise each other. However, it took a serious turn when the AAP posted a parody of their campaign song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" with visuals of Manoj Tiwari dancing on it. This irked the BJP and the saffron party slapped a whopping 500 crore defamation notice on AAP.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is Thursday, January 24. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While it was speculated that BJP will file its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari against Kejriwal, former party president Amit Shah had announced that BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

The incumbent CM Kejriwal released a 10-point guaranty card – 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' and said that a detailed manifesto would follow within 10 days after a door to door campaign. While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees saying that he will ensure these things in Delhi. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals. The BJP is banking on PM Modi's Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, and the Congress, is eyeing a comeback in the name of Late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit.

