BJP Dithering? Party Rethinking Candidate Fielded Against Delhi CM Kejriwal: Sources

Delhi Assembly Elections

News agency ANI on Tuesday morning has quoted sources and said that BJP will replace its candidate Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

Even as the BJP on Monday announced its Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav as the candidate against AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, news agency ANI on Tuesday morning has quoted sources and said they will replace him. While Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him, sources say that BJP's move to replace the candidate sparks yet another speculation of a possible Manoj Tiwari versus Kejriwal in the national capital.

READ: Kejriwal misses deadline to file Delhi poll nomination on Monday after delayed AAP rally

Tiwari who is the BJP's chief in Delhi was seen as a contender against Kejriwal. However, on Monday, Yadav filed his nomination from the New Delhi constituency on BJP's ticket. Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party has already touted the Delhi polls as "Kejriwal vs who" and has criticised the BJP and the Congress for failing to announce its chief ministerial face. BJP, on the other hand, had announced that the saffron party will contest the polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

READ: 'Kejriwal vs Who?' unanswered, Delhi CM plans padyatra to file polls nomination

Twitter campaign 

As the heated campaign for the Delhi polls bega.n, all the parties have taken over to Twitter, in what seems to be a battle for I-T supremacy. The trend started with AAP posting memes and parody highlighting the achievements of CM Kejriwal in the last five years. Soon after, Congress and BJP also joined the ranks to criticise each other. However, it took a serious turn when the AAP posted a parody of their campaign song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" with visuals of Manoj Tiwari dancing on it. This irked the BJP and the saffron party slapped a whopping 500 crore defamation notice on AAP. 

READ: 'BJP, LJP, Cong, RJD, JD(U) vs road, school, water, power,' says Kejriwal; Tiwari replies

READ: Kejriwal proposes Mohalla Marshals in 'guarantee card' before AAP's Delhi manifesto

Published:
