'Kejriwal Vs Who?' Unanswered, Delhi CM Plans Padyatra To File Polls Nomination

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to file his nomination papers on Monday, he has invited people of Delhi to extend their blessings to him. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has organised a big roadshow. Informing about the roadshow, the official Twitter of the party has given a route map and titled the event as #WalkWithAK.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal has said that he will file his nomination on January 20 and will be glad if people extend their blessing and best wishes to him. AAP's official handle has also marked the important stops for Kejriwal's roadshow. While Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi constituency, both Congress and BJP has not announced their candidate against him.

कल मैं अपना नामांकन दाखिल करने जाऊँगा। अगर आप अपना आशीर्वाद और शुभ कामनाएँ देने आएँगे तो मुझे बहुत अच्छा लगेगा। https://t.co/YdxgEeXTSn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 19, 2020

Kejriwal's Guarantee Card

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal released a 10-point guaranty card. 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' that the CM signed would be followed by a detailed manifesto within 10 days, after the party has presented it to people of Delhi in a door to door campaign. While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees, he said that it is his words that he will ensure these things in Delhi. He began by speaking on electricity, water, education, and went on to state that he will aim to make Delhi pollution-free. A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The national capital Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

In what is the major highlight of the polls is JDU vice president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar" (This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, is eyeing a comeback. Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections.

