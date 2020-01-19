'BJP-Congress In Talks To Put Up Joint Delhi Polls Candidate Against Kejriwal,' Claims AAP

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti on Sunday said that if the opposition BJP and Congress put up a joint candidate against CM Arvind Kejriwal then that implies AAP enjoys a "waive in favour" for its re-election bid. Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting from the New Delhi assembly seat again. Neither the Congress nor the BJP have named candidates for that seat in their first list of candidates.

Somnath Bharti, who is seeking re-election from his Malviya Nagar constituency filed his nomination papers on Saturday. In a Sunday afternoon tweet, he claimed that there was a "rumour" of BJP-Congress joint candidate against the CM. Last year, a Delhi court had charged Bharti of harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation in a domestic violence case filed by his wife. The AAP has once again fielded him, from the same constituency.

There is a rumour that .@BJP4India n .@INCIndia are in talks to put up a joint candidate against .@ArvindKejriwal Ji. If true, it speaks volumes of waive in favor of AAP. — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) January 19, 2020

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the 2015 election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on Wednesday. 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

With both BJP and Congress thus far refraining to name a direct opponent for Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's question 'Kejriwal Vs Who' remains unanswered.

