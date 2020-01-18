Delhi Elections: First Congress Candidate List Out, 'Kejriwal Vs Who?' Remains Unanswered

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8, the Congress has released its first of candidates. In the list released by Congress, the party has glaringly fielded no candidate against incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP for the New Delhi constituency.

Alka Lamba who won the Assembly Elections back in 2015 on AAP ticket, has been given a ticket to contest from her home ground- Chandni Chowk.

Denied by AAP, Aadarsh Shastri to contest on Cong ticket

Another major highlight of the list of candidates released by Congress is Adarsh Shastri who was denied a ticket by AAP for the upcoming polls. Shastri quit the party on Saturday and was handed a ticket by Congress to contest elections from Dwarka. Here is the entire list of Congress' candidates:

BJP announces first list of candidates

Addressing the media on Friday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. AAP rebel Kapil Mishra has been given the ticket to contest from the Model Town constituency. On the other hand, party spokesperson Sardar RP Singh will contest the polls from the Rajendra Nagar seat. Rohini MLA and senior BJP leader Vijendra Gupta has been re-nominated by the party. Tiwari stated that the first list comprised of 11 SC and 4 female candidates. The party's Central Election Committee met on Thursday to finalise the candidates.

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, BJP has not named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The Political Affairs Committee of the AAP approved all the 70 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. 46 sitting MLAs have been nominated by the party. On the other hand, 15 new candidates have been given tickets. The list features all the sitting ministers and also includes candidates such as Atishi and Raghav Chadha.

With both BJP and Congress thus far refraining to name a direct opponent for Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's question 'Kejriwal Vs Who' remains unanswered.

