AAP Shares Old Ad With A New Twist, Netizens Dissect 'KEJRIWALL'

With a month left for Delhi assembly elections, AAP, BJP and Congress are campaigning for the upcoming polls in full swing. Recently, AAP via its official Twitter handle shared an old advertisement with a new twist. Taking a jibe at BJP, Congress and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, AAP established ‘KEJRIWALL’ in the video. Have a look at the ad here:

The old advertisement starring Boman Irani shows him in a double role. In the video, the twin brothers played by Irani, who were initially separated, are seen trying to break a wall constructed in the middle of the house. They apply all the logic and force, but they are unable to shake the wall.

The new doctored video, that AAP is using for its campaign portrays both of these brothers as the two primary parties of India, the BJP and Congress. As both sides are unable to break the wall, a graphic of ‘KEJRIWALL’ emerges from within. The video indicates that even if two distinct parties like BJP and Congress come together, they won't be able to shake AAP’s position in Delhi. Netizens are having a field day over the creative video, see reactions here:

Wall 1 - Stands strong till the last

Wall 2 - Lyf is only 5 years. pic.twitter.com/UfuIgzniOV — Nishant Singh (@nishantwrites) January 8, 2020

Smart and fast reaction! Nice 👏 but yeh thoda jyda confirm nahi krta theory ko Ki bjp nd cong dono milke krte hai chize? 🤔 "sab mile hue hai ji" ;) — sagar sameer (@sagar_sam9630) January 8, 2020

Hahhahahahah if this meme was a person I would have proposed right now. Aap deserves a vote for this 😂😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) January 8, 2020

Delhi election dates announced

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the national capital will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Delhi assembly elections: Date of poll is 8th February, 2020 and counting of votes will take place on 11th February. pic.twitter.com/1mv9Sa59ep — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

