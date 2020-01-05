BJP's Parliamentary Committee Will Decide: Manoj Tiwari On Party's CM Face For Delhi Polls

Amid speculations that BJP will declare Manoj Tiwari as their Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls against CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari has now said that decision will be taken. This comes as a reaction to party president Amit Shah's statement that election will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to Republic TV, Tiwari has explained that the parliamentary board of the BJP will take the decision.

"Parliamentary board of the party will decide who will be the CM face for the upcoming election," Manoj Tiwari said.

Speaking at the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Delhi on Sunday, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah declared that BJP would form the government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He targeted the Kejriwal government for hampering development in the national capital. taking forward his outreach on CAA, he reiterated people to call on the toll-free number of the BJP and clarified that it does not belong to Netflix. This comes even as there are strong speculations that the saffron party will declare Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari as the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming state polls.

BJP will form govt in Delhi under leadership of Narendra Modi:party president Amit Shah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2020



Delhi assembly elections

In what is the major highlight of the Delhi elections scheduled next year is Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki baar 67 paar" (This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998, has strongly hinted towards Manoj Tiwari being its CM candidate.

Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections. In the past six months, he has rolled out many schemes and has claimed that his party is the only party to fulfill all manifesto promises. BJP has dismissed his claims and called his schemes a freebie before elections. With Congress' diminishing picture from Delhi, the Delhi assembly polls seems to be a faceoff between Kejriwal and BJP.

