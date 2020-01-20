Delhi Poll Is About ''Kejriwal Vs Who'', Says AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha exuded confidence about winning the Delhi polls this time, saying that the 2019 Lok Sabha election defeat did not demotivate him.

Raghav Chadha on Monday stated that the previous elections were about "Modi vs who", but this election is "Kejriwal vs who". He asserted that Delhites have recognised the work carried out by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expressed hope that people will cast their votes to AAP on February 8.

The AAP leader lost the South Delhi parliamentary constituency to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and is trying his luck from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat. During his padayatra, Raghav Chadha said he is sure to win the assembly polls this time.

READ | 'Kejriwal Vs Who?' Unanswered, Delhi CM Plans Padyatra To File Polls Nomination

Chadha also said BJP and Congress did not pose as tough a challenge to him. He opined Congress is lost in the election and is coming "to an end", while people have become "fed up of BJP."

The Rajinder Nagar seat is dominated by Sikh population and comprises of bungalows as well as slums. The area reportedly faces a major issue of vehicle parking. Raghav Chadha will face Sardar R.P. Singh of BJP, however, the Congress party has not announced its candidate for the seat yet.

READ | After LS Defeat, Atishi, Raghav Chadha And Dilip Pandey To Try Their Luck In Delhi Polls

READ | Delhi Elections: First Congress Candidate List Out, 'Kejriwal Vs Who?' Remains Unanswered

Arvind Kejriwal's Guarantee Card

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released a 10-point guaranty card. 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' that the CM signed followed by a detailed manifesto within 10 days after the party has presented it to people of Delhi in a door to door campaign.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal spoke about the guarantees and stated that it was his words that will ensure these things in Delhi. He began by speaking on electricity, water, education, and went on to state that he will aim to make Delhi pollution-free.

A major highlight of his promises is that there will be free bus rides for students and mohalla marshals will be appointed, similar to bus marshals.

READ | Kejriwal Vs Old Friends: Gautam Gambhir's Scathing Response To AAP's 'Civil War' Attack